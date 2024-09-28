Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity through modern technology: South Punjab ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, has said that the future of the global economy is closely linked to agriculture, livestock, and e-commerce.

He emphasized that Pakistan could achieve economic prosperity by leveraging modern technology in the fields. During a visit to an agricultural farm of a progressive farmer, Mumtaz Khan Manais in Mailsi, accompanied by Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Vehari Asif Hussain Shah, he highlighted the potential of South Punjab to bolster the economy through these sectors. He noted that the South Punjab Secretariat had submitted various recommendations to the Punjab government for review and to formulate a strategy for implementation.

Rabbani stressed the importance of adopting regenerative agriculture in South Punjab for sustainable development and efficient irrigation water use. This approach aims to enhance yields through advanced techniques while conserving water and preserving soil fertility. He pointed out that crop yields in South Punjab fall significantly short of global standards but could be doubled or even more with modern farming practices, particularly for crops such as wheat, tomatoes, and mangoes. The application of advanced technology and high-quality seeds is crucial to achieving these goals.

He also highlighted the significant demand for green chili in China and other countries, which can be processed into pickles and sauces to boost profits. Similarly, sunflower is vital for oil production and by-products, with access to premier markets being essential. He explained that potato production and profitability can be improved by utilizing quality seeds, establishing cold chains, and employing mechanized facilities.

Rabbani said that recommendations for establishing processing plants for mangoes and vegetables in South Punjab have been sent to the government, enabling the production of value-added products such as pulp, juices, jams, and oils, with an estimated budget of Rs 345 million. Additionally, he mentioned a plan to leverage China’s expertise in agriculture and dairy production, which includes training 1,000 farmers in modern farming techniques. Moreover, China has planted hybrid seeds across 500,000 acres in Punjab, with intentions to expand this area further.

Rabbani noted the significance of the livestock and dairy sector, stating that enhancing this sector in South Punjab could earn millions of Dollars through the export of milk, dairy products, and halal meat. He stressed the need to improve milk productivity by breeding high-yielding, disease-resistant cattle and adopting better feeding and modern techniques. He urged the private sector involved in halal meat exports to establish meat processing plants and cold storage chains in South Punjab, assuring that the South Punjab Secretariat will fully support these initiatives.

Furthermore, he stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the introduction of cooperative farming to boost the cultivation of vegetables, including tomatoes and onions. To this end, off-season onion and tomato cultivation on 2,000 acres is being launched, with plans for onion cultivation in Kehror Pakka, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, and Rajanpur. He added that the Vegetable Farmers' Group will receive subsidies for seeds, fertilizers, drip irrigation, and solarization.

Progressive farmer Mumtaz Khan Manais gave a briefing about seedless orange and modern agricultural machinery used on the farm.