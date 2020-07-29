UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Can Be Considered In Black List, If FATF Bill Not Passed: Shahzad Akbar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan can be considered in Black List, if FATF bill not passed: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said the country could be considered in black list if bills regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF) not passed.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Pakistan was included in the gray list of FATF during the tenure of last government of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

He said approval of FATF laws about the anti money laundering was essential.

He said "FATF bill is too essential, due to which, the opposition is blackmailing the government," adding some proposals about the FATF bill were too important for passing them before August 3.

Shahzad Akbar said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari nothing knew that what he was saying about the FATF.

Replying to a question, he said the government had exchanged its draft regarding amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws with opposition draft, adding some points of opposition regarding the NAB laws were not negotiable.

He said a detailed discussion with the opposition on the issue of amending NAB laws was failed to provide fruitful results.

