Pakistan can be food basket of world: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Chinese technological advancement and expertise can help Pakistan to serve as a food basket to this part of the world

It has vast fertile land, all weathers and one of the best canal systems but unable to reap fruit from these blessings just because of lack of moderntechnologies.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh expressed these views while addressing a six-member high powered trade delegation from China here at the Lahore Chamber on Wednesday.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Chairman China Pakistan Economic & Trade Council Shafiqur Rehman and President Chen Jianlu also spoke while Executive Committee members Haji Asif Saher, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Fiaz Haiderand Khalid Usman were also present.

The LCCI president said China had transformed itself into an economic giant and its unbelievable development in industrial and agriculture sectors had mesmerized the world.

He said China was already playing a vital role to make Pakistan prosperous. Transfer of technology would ensure speedy growth for Pakistan's industrial and agriculture sectors.

He said the government to government collaboration well-supported by frequent interaction between private sectors representatives of Pakistan and China were presently at their best. The bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and China was above US $ 16 billion while China was the highest contributor to the net foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

Regular exchanges of business delegations were spreading positive indicators to the whole world.

There were countless opportunities for the Chinese investors to invest in the vibrant sectors of economy which include engineering, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, value added textiles, leather products, poultry/meat and agriculture machinery etc, he said and asserted that it was important that there should be win-win situation for all the stakeholders.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said, "It is the right time to invest in Pakistan," adding that despite having skills, labour in Pakistan was cheap as compared to China, therefore, Chinese investors should avail this opportunity with joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts.

President China Pakistan Economic & Trade Council Chen Jianlu hoped that relations between the businessmen of the two countries would further stronger in days to come. He was also optimistic that visit of the delegation would help Chinese businessmen to find new partners in Pakistan.

China Pakistan Economic & Trade Council Chairman Shafiqur Rehman gave a detailed introduction of the association and its role in uplifting Pak-China trade and economic ties.