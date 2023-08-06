Open Menu

Pakistan Can Become Developed Nation Through Digitalization: Governor

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan can become developed nation through digitalization: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that in order to rank Pakistan among the developed nations of the world, we should have to adapt to the digital age.

He said this while addressing a seminar titled "Digital Business" held here at the Baharia Auditorium.

He said that organizing activities and providing awareness regarding digital businesses was a better step.

The governor said that in the future, most of the marketing activities will be converted into digital marketing.

Kamran Tessori said that technology was developing rapidly all over the world and in every few weeks a new technology supersedes the existing one.

Awareness of modern technology has become essential otherwise we will be left far behind in the digital revolution, Sindh Governor said, adding that the "Artificial Intelligence" was showing its essence all over the world and e-commerce has facilitated online business.

He said that marketing has been digitalized and the social media has now become the field of marketing.

Governor said there is no greater weapon than knowledge and we can join the developed nations only through it.

Governor also distributed shields among the participants of the seminar.

