Pakistan Can Become Global Leader In Halal Food Export: FPCCI Convener
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food Shahid Imran has said that the scope of “Halal” food is no longer confined to Muslim countries but has gained remarkable traction in Europe, North America, and East Asia.
Talking to a delegation of food exporters led by Abdur Rehman on Sunday, he noted that global demand for Halal food is rising steadily, driven by the growing Muslim population, increasing awareness of food safety, and preference for ethically produced products. “This provides a golden opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen its position as a reliable supplier of Halal products,” he added.
Highlighting Pakistan’s potential, Shahid Imran said that as an agricultural country with a large livestock population, Pakistan has the capacity to export beef, mutton, poultry, and other processed Halal food items.
He stressed that the country’s abundant natural resources and comparatively lower production costs provide it with a competitive edge over many regional players.
He emphasized the need to modernize slaughterhouses, secure international certifications, and adopt advanced packaging and cold-chain logistics to meet global standards. By building strong linkages with international markets, particularly in the middle East, Central Asia, and Western countries, Pakistan can multiply its export volume.
“The Halal food sector not only promises high foreign exchange earnings but also creates opportunities for job generation and rural development, ultimately contributing to the national economy. Halal food exports can truly become Pakistan’s growth engine,” he added.
