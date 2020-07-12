UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Can Benefit From French Expertise In Agri, Livestock Sectors: Ambassador Haque

Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque said that Pakistan could learn from French modern farming methods and best practices in agriculture to increase its output and livestock yield and bring value addition to its dairy sector.

He expressed three views during his day long visit to various fresh produce, livestock and dairy farms in Burgundy region of France to specifically study the successful experience of small scale and family based farming in a rural setting, a press release on Sunday said.

During the visit arranged by Alain Recreux, the former honourary investment Counsellor of Pakistan in France and an agricultural expert, the Ambassador met the local farmers, livestock breeders and members of local chamber of agriculture and livestock.

He was also briefed by the local mayor about forestation and tree plantation projects, which was a source of employment for the residents besides attracting tourists.

The ambassador said that experience of France and its best practices would help Pakistan in its own "Ten billion tree plantation campaign".

During his interactions, he also highlighted the priority of the government of Pakistan for development and modernization of agriculture sector as it contributed 18.5% to country's GDP, provided 38.5% employment to national labor force and was a key to economic growth and poverty alleviation.

He said that the embassy was in discussion with the French authorities for setting up of special training modules for Pakistani farmers.

Negotiations were also underway with French companies to set up a state of the art market in Pakistan for the storage, sale and distribution of fresh farm produce.

France is one of the most advance agricultural country of Europe. It is a European leader accounting for 22% of the EU's total agriculture output. It is among the top producers in the world for wheat, cereals, milk, meat, sugar beet and oil seeds.

