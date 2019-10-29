UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Can Benefit From Surplus Export Of Thailand : CG

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan can benefit from surplus export of Thailand : CG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :There is vast scope of trade between Pakistan and Thailand, and ongoing trade is less against the potential. There is need for exploring new avenues for trade on both sides and for enhancing economic cooperation between two countries, says Consul General of Thailand.

Thailand's Consul General, Thatree Chauvachata was speaking at a meeting with members of Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association during his visit to the association's office, said a PCDMA press release on Tuesday.

The main figures from PCDMA included its Chairman Amin Yousuf Balgamwala,Vice Chairman Asif Ebrahim, former chairman Arif Balgamwala, Choudhary Naseer, and Nasiruddin Fateh Kukda.

The Consul General agreed to the proposal of Chairman PCDMA for issuance of multiple visa to PCDMA members with one year period.

He said his country had export surplus and it was strong on economic front. Pakistan could take benefit of this scenario and Pakistani businessmen also could benefit from Thailand's experience.

PCDMA Chairman Amin Yousuf Balgamwala said Thailand cone forth for joint ventures on the same parameter as China had done and make investment in potential businesses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand China Visit Same Visa From

Recent Stories

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

56 minutes ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

56 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

56 minutes ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

56 minutes ago

FTA: Expansion of Excise Tax aimed at curbing harm ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.