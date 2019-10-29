Pakistan can benefit from surplus export of Thailand : CG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :There is vast scope of trade between Pakistan and Thailand, and ongoing trade is less against the potential. There is need for exploring new avenues for trade on both sides and for enhancing economic cooperation between two countries, says Consul General of Thailand.

Thailand's Consul General, Thatree Chauvachata was speaking at a meeting with members of Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association during his visit to the association's office, said a PCDMA press release on Tuesday.

The main figures from PCDMA included its Chairman Amin Yousuf Balgamwala,Vice Chairman Asif Ebrahim, former chairman Arif Balgamwala, Choudhary Naseer, and Nasiruddin Fateh Kukda.

The Consul General agreed to the proposal of Chairman PCDMA for issuance of multiple visa to PCDMA members with one year period.

He said his country had export surplus and it was strong on economic front. Pakistan could take benefit of this scenario and Pakistani businessmen also could benefit from Thailand's experience.

PCDMA Chairman Amin Yousuf Balgamwala said Thailand cone forth for joint ventures on the same parameter as China had done and make investment in potential businesses.