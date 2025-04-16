Pakistan can boost food exports through investment, modernization: Shahid Imran

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Pakistan has the potential to significantly increase its food production and emerge as a major player in global food exports through proper investment, adoption of modern agricultural practices, and technological advancements.

Talking to a delegation of food producers led by Zia-ur-Rehman,Managing Director of Family Food Products (FFP) Shahid Imran highlighted the immense opportunities within the country’s agricultural sector. He noted that Pakistan’s diverse agricultural landscape and favorable climate make it well-positioned to compete in international markets.

“Pakistan is already among the world’s top producers of wheat, rice, sugarcane, fruits, and vegetables. However, the sector remains largely underutilized when it comes to value-added exports,” he said.

Shahid Imran emphasized that the development of processed and packaged food products, such as Nimko, can play a crucial role in boosting export revenues.

He also stressed the need to expand cold storage facilities and enhance transportation infrastructure to minimize post-harvest losses and increase the volume of exportable goods. “By strengthening supply chain infrastructure, standardizing quality controls, and ensuring compliance with international standards, Pakistan can gain access to high-value markets in the middle East, Europe, and beyond. Our geographical proximity to these regions gives us a significant logistical advantage,” he added.

He noted that demand for Pakistani Nimko, known for its variety and high quality, is growing both locally and internationally. To meet this demand, an Italian-made, modern fully automatic plant for Nimko production will be installed and operational in Multan by August this year.