Pakistan can boost food production for global markets through technology, modern practices: FFP MD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Family Food Products (FFP) Managing Director Shahid Imran said on Sunday
that with proper investment, technological advancements, and modern agricultural
practices, Pakistan could significantly increase its food production manifold and
cater to international markets.
Talking to a delegation of food producers, he said that Pakistan had immense
potential to become a leading player in the global food export market, given its
diverse agricultural landscape and favorable climate for crop cultivation. The
country was already one of the world's largest producers of wheat, rice, sugarcane,
fruits, and vegetables, but the sector remains largely underutilized in terms of exports.
He said the development of value-added food products processed or packaged foods
including Nimko could further boost export revenues, adding that expanding cold
storage facilities and improving transportation networks could also help reduce
post-harvest losses, thus increasing the volume of exportable goods.
By tapping
into its agricultural strengths, Pakistan had the potential to earn millions of Dollars
in foreign exchange, supporting economic growth, he added.
He said by focusing on improving supply chain, infrastructure, standardizing quality control,
and ensuring compliance with international standards, Pakistan could capture lucrative markets
in the middle East, Europe, and beyond. He said the country's geographical proximity
to these regions provides a logistical advantage for perishable goods. He stated:
"Our high-quality varieties of Nimko, which meet international standards, were in great
demand both locally and globally." Italian made ultra modern fully automatic plant for
Nimko would be installed and commissioned by August next in Multan to cater to the
growing domestic and global demands timely, he concluded.
