Pakistan Can Capture A Big Share In International Halal Food Trade: LCCI

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:33 PM

Pakistan can capture a big share in International Halal food trade: LCCI

Pakistan can capture a big share for Pakistani products in the international Halal food market of over $ 3 trillions as it has the potential and required all resources

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Pakistan can capture a big share for Pakistani products in the international Halal food market of over $ 3 trillions as it has the potential and required all resources.This was stated by the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while talking to a delegation at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad were also present.The LCCI President said that volume of international Halal food trade is well over $ 3 trillion but Pakistan has a meager share despite having all resources for becoming market of Halal Food for the world.

He said that some crucial measure by the government can help tap huge potential in this sector.He said that promotion of Halal products should be our National Agenda as it can give a quantum jump to the exports.

It is a matter of concern that there is no Muslim country included in top Halal food exporters. He said that although Pakistan has big potential of exporting Halal meat globally. With little efforts Pakistan can easily grab the international Halal food market and can triple exports of this particular sector.Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the global Halal food market is becoming one of the fastest growing markets.

Despite having best strategic position, dynamic Halal food sector and direct gateway to the millions of consumers in Central Asia and middle East, Pakistan's share in international Halal food trade is negligible while even a number of non-Muslim countries like Thailand are leading in this sector that should be a matter of concern for the Muslim countries.

