Pakistan Can Earn Billions From Tourism: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

Pakistan can earn billions from tourism: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Tourism industry of Pakistan can inject billions of dollars to the national economy besides generating millions of employment opportunities and huge revenue to the exchequer

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Tourism industry of Pakistan can inject billions of Dollars to the national economy besides generating millions of employment opportunities and huge revenue to the exchequer.These views were expressed by the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while talking to the Chairman Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Dr.

Sohail Zafar Cheema , who visited LCCI on Monday.He said that the country is endowed with all ingredients to attract foreign tourists but dire need is to market itself as a tourism hub at the international level."The global travel & tourism sector grew at 3.9% to contribute a record 8.8 trillion and 319 million jobs to the world economy in 2018", he added.Chairman TDCP Dr.

Sohail Zafar Cheema said that private sector should invest in tourism industry as rate of return is very high.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry can play an important role in promotion of tourism sector of Punjab.

He said that festival with safety measures can also attract foreign tourists.Chairman TDCP said that Punjab in general and Lahore in particular safest place for the tourists as compare to the other countries.

He informed the participants of the meeting that chair lift and other projects at Ravi River are under consideration.LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said invited the Chairman TDCP to establish a desk at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He said that Kartarpur corridor has opened new avenues for hotel and various industries and this opportunity should be fully tapped.

