Pakistan can earn foreign exchange by promoting cultivation of flowering, ornamental plants: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Friday said that Pakistan could earn precious foreign exchange by promoting cultivation of flowering and ornamental plants.

Addressing the international conference on diversification, value addition and supply chain management of floriculture at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he said the Punjab government was executing a project under which various nurseries were being registered across the province to increase the production of flowers. He said that the government was taking all possible steps to address the issues of the agriculture sector. He emphasized on capacity building and training programs so that new varieties of flowers could be discovered which were compatible with the current climate change.

He congratulated the organizers for holding this conference and said that such conferences would provide a platform to all the stakeholders which would not only increase the production of flowers but also the Horticulture department could achieve the objective of dissemination of information about its achievements.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan stressed upon the need to create an integrated value chain of flowers and training the staff to increase flower exports.

He lauded the measures being taken by the government for the uplift of the agriculture sector and to ensure food security in the country.

He said the university was taking all possible measures to strengthen its ties with farming community and disseminate the modern agricultural practices.

Dr. Dirk Hogervost from Netherlands said that the floriculture market had a stable growth over the years whereas the retail was growing rapidly. He said that in Covid, the consumption of flowers witnessed a rise.

Dean Agriculture UAF Prof Dr Aman Ullah Malik said that the market demand of floriculture products was growing fast. He said that development of a domestic market was necessary to increase export potentials by making available good-quality seed, planting materials, technical know-how, training of farmers etc.

Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani said that the value-addition ensured high premium to the growers with acceptable quality products for the domestic and export market. It also provided the most important aspects of marketing and gave the customers a reason to buy such products.

Dr. Muhammad Aslam Khan said that the floricutlrue was the area which had a lot of potential. There was a need to tap it and educate the farming community about latest agri practices, he added.