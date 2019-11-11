UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Can Earn Huge Foreign Exchange From Tourism: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

Pakistan can earn huge foreign exchange from tourism: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal on Monday said that tourism industry of Pakistan could earn huge foreign exchange by promoting tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal on Monday said that tourism industry of Pakistan could earn huge foreign exchange by promoting tourism.

He expressed these views while talking to the Chairman Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Dr. Sohail Zafar Cheema at the LCCI.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the purpose of inviting the TDCP Chairman here to establish a desk at the LCCI.

He said that Kartarpur corridor had opened new avenues for hotel and various industries and this opportunity should be fully tapped.

He mentioned that despite having beautiful landscapes, sceneries, historical heritage, mountains and other attractive places for international tourists, earnings from tourism sector was negligible just because of lack in marketing.

He also urged Pakistani missions abroad to highlight soft image of the country.

He informed the Chairman TDCP that the LCCI was planning to organize Lahore Shipping Festival soon.

On the occasion, TDCP Chairman Dr. Sohail Zafar Cheema said that private sector should invest in tourism industry as rate of return was very high.

He said the LCCI could play an important role in the promotion of tourism sector of Punjab.

He said that festival with safety measures could also attract foreign tourists.

The TDCP Chairman said that Punjab in general and Lahore in particular safest place for the tourists as compare to the other countries.

He informed the participants of the meeting that chair lift and other projects at Ravi River were under consideration.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee Members were present on the occasion.

