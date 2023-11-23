Pakistan can earn Rs, 150 bln annually in export of meat, dairy products: Qadir

Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Thursday said that Pakistan could earn foreign exchange of 150 billion rupees annually from the export of meat and dairy products

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Thursday said that Pakistan could earn foreign exchange of 150 billion rupees annually from the export of meat and dairy products.

Talking to APP, he said that more than 100 billion rupees are earned from halal meat and dairy products, while there are opportunities to get more than 50 billion rupees from the export of live sacrificial animals to Saudi Arabia.

There are big markets available for Pakistan in the USA, UK, and China. The size of the global market for halal food is more than 3 thousand billion dollars in which Pakistan's share is less than one percent.

“No Islamic country including Pakistan is in the top five exporters of halal meat, although halal meat is mostly found in Islamic countries”, he added.

He said that Saudi Arabia is first, Malaysia is second, the United Arab Emirates is third, Indonesia is fourth among the countries that import halal meat and Egypt is in fifth place among the countries that export halal meat to Islamic countries.

The Chairman Standing Committee further said that the world's high-quality livestock and dairy products are available in Pakistan in order to earn more foreign exchange it should give immediate and special attention to the sector and the global market.

Pakistan can become the first country to export these products and halal meat, he said adding that it has to take immediate and effective measures at the micro level to promote exports of halal meat and dairy products.