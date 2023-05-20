UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Can Earns Rs 50 Billion Annually Through Halal Meat Export: Wealth Pak

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan can earns Rs 50 billion annually through halal meat export: Wealth Pak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Livestock experts believed that Pakistan could earn Rs 50 billion foreign exchange annually by exporting halal meat and Rs40 billion by exporting sacrificial animals on Hajj.

According to the Wealth Pak report, the global halal market was currently worth $3 trillion, which was $635 billion in 2010 and was expected to reach $3.

2 trillion by the end of this year.

According to the Pakistan Halal Authority, the livestock sector in Pakistan was an important source of income and livelihood for millions of people.

Pakistan country has a strong infrastructure for the production and export of halal meat with a large number of slaughterhouses and processing plants.



