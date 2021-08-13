UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Can Emerge As Greatest Nation Through Principle Of Unity, Faith & Discipline: Dr Farogh

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem has said that Pakistan could emerge as one of the greatest nations of the world through the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem has said that Pakistan could emerge as one of the greatest nations of the world through the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

In his message on the Independence Day, he said, "I would like to extend my heartiest felicitations to the nation on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan." He said this was a day to recall the enormous sacrifices which our forefathers rendered to achieve independence.

This day strengthened our resolve to work tirelessly for transforming our country as per the aspirations and dreams of our founding fathers, he added.

He said, "We have to keep in mind that the vision of Quaid's Pakistan can only be realized if we fight against the menace of corruption, injustice, nepotism, disregard of merit and bigotry. We must resolve today, to join hands in building a more prosperous, more just and tolerant Pakistan. We must engage to build a Pakistan that is in line with the expectations of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

