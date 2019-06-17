Pakistan can enhance its export by taking edge of GSP Plus status: EU Ambassador

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan H. E. Jean-Francois Cautain Monday said Pakistan could enhance its exports of textile, leather, surgical instruments and sports articles by taking advantage of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) Plus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan H. E. Jean-Francois Cautain Monday said Pakistan could enhance its exports of textile , leather, surgical instruments and sports articles by taking advantage of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) Plus.

He said this while talking to representatives of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He stated that he would try his best to address concerns of Pakistani businessmen.

He promised that he would talk to countries of European Unions and get favour for Pakistani businessmen.

Representative of Tanneries Association Khawaja Mehr Ali informed the ambassador that Pakistani businessmen faced more difficulties in European Union as compared to businessmen in other countries of the region including Bangladesh and India.

Pakistan had to face extra expenses and it caused losses instead of profit.

He also apprised him about difficulties for getting visas for countries of European Union.

President MCCI Muhammad Sarfraz stated that EU should offer visa facilities to businessmen, recommended by Chambers, without any hesitation. He stated that Pakistan was rich in mangoes and strawberries production and after value-addition, huge profit could be earned.

Khawaja Muhammad Azam, another businessman, also invited EU to install cosmetic factories as the country had enough raw material in this regard.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif extended invitation to the ambassador to participate in 'Mango Festival', scheduled in July.