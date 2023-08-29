Open Menu

Pakistan Can Fetch Billions Of Dollars Through IT Sector: Dr Umar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan can fetch billions of dollars through IT sector: Dr Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Yousuf on Monday said that Pakistan can earn billions of Dollars through IT sector.

A vast potential is also available in manufacturing of mobile handsets at the local level, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is an urgent need to evolve a comprehensive strategy to soft taxation procedures for IT sector, he stated.

We can save billions after providing incentives to the local manufacturing industry, he added. In reply to a question, he said IT industry could play a vital role in strengthening the economic and business sectors of Pakistan.

