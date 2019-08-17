Pakistan can go to any extent if attacked by India: Sheikh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday warned that Pakistan would go to any extent if its sovereignty and territorial integrity was threatened and attacked by India

"Pakistan Army and the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan would go to any extent in case of any misadventure by India on Kashmir issue", he told a UK Based Pakistani media at a press conference after inaugurating Pakistan Expo UK 2019 in a local hotel at London on Saturday.

He said the entire Pakistani nation was united on Kashmir cause and would stand by Kashmiri brothers and sisters of Indian occupied Kashmir who were struggling for their birthright to self- determination and freedom from Indian subjugation despite atrocities being perpetrated on them by the fascist Indian government led by it Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will fight for Kashmir cause till the drop of our last blood and also continue to extend our moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir at all fora till the realization of the right to self determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation", he remarked.

Sheikh Rashed Ahmed was currently visiting the United Kingdom (UK) to express solidarity with struggling Kashmiris of Indian occupied Kashmir on August 14 (On Pakistan's independence day) and also participate in the Black day rally on the August 15, the independence day of India on the invitation of Lord Nazir Ahmed.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Modi's anti-Kashmiri and Muslims policies and gross violation of Human rights; besides revoking of Article 370 and 35 A in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

He said the people of Indian occupied Kashmir would never accept these policies and decisions of India and would continue to give sacrifices to achieve their birthright to self-determination granted to them by United Nations Security Council some seventy years ago.

He said Pakistan had succeeded in taking up Kashmir issue on August 16 (Friday) in the United Nations.

He said the Muslims of India and Indian occupied Kashmir were being targeted and killed by Modi government and in the recent Indian LoK Saba election, Muslims candidates were ignored.

He said after the recent decisions and atrocities by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir, the pro-Indian Kashmiris like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had realized and stated that the two-nation theory of Quaid -i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the right decision for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

He defended that the closure of Railways passengers services of Samjota Express and Thar Express between Pakistan and India was the right decision.

He said through passengers trains like Samjota express," narcotics was being smuggled into Pakistan to play with the health of our people".

He thanked British Pakistani and Kashmiriis and Sikh community for their huge participation in the Black Day rally in front of Indian High Commission London on August 15.

"No leader or politician would survive in Pakistan's politics who would compromise on Kashmir", he remarked.

Therefore, he said he had dedicated his entire life for Kashmir cause. "I will live and die for Kashmir cause", he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said it was his mission to complete ML-1 railways services and Nalah Lei project, besides setting up two universities in Rawalpindi.

He also highlighted that he as minister for railways had made efforts to transform the Pakistan Railways from a loss making entity to a profit earning organization by bringing it out of the financial deficit.