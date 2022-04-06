Pakistan can jointly uphold national development, stability: China

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that all parties in Pakistan could stay united and uphold national development and stability

BEIJING, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that all parties in Pakistan could stay united and uphold national development and stability.

"As ironclad friend of Pakistan, We hope all parties in the country can stay united and uphold national development and stability," Zhao Lijian said in response to a question about current political situation in Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked opposition parties no-confidence move against him.

He said China always followed the principle of non interference in other countries domestic affairs.

Terming China and Pakistan as all weather strategic cooperative partners, he said " History has proven once again that no matter how the international landscape may evolve, how our respective domestic situation may change, China and Pakistan relations will always stand unbreakable and rock firm." "We believe that the China-Pakistan overall cooperation and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction will not be affected by the political situation in Pakistan," he added.

