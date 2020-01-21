UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Can Make Economic Turnaround Through Ease-of-doing Business, New Trade Techniques: President Dr Arif Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:26 PM

Pakistan can make economic turnaround through ease-of-doing business, new trade techniques: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan as the world's sixth most human resource-rich country could make an economic turnaround by improving ease-of-doing business index and adapting trade techniques to meet global demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan as the world's sixth most human resource-rich country could make an economic turnaround by improving ease-of-doing business index and adapting trade techniques to meet global demands.

"A world of opportunities awaits us if we learn new trading and marketing trends including value addition and use of technology for an effective outreach to clients," Dr Alvi said in his address here at the All Pakistan Chambers President's Conclave 2020.

The Conclave organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry gathered traders with an objective to highlight the business-related issues and to give recommendations to the government for ease of doing business.

President Alvi said trading expertise could be learnt as the phenomenon was 'all about availing the right opportunities'.

He stressed that for traders, the notion of ease-of-doing business was better than seeking subsidy from government, which again had the possibility of taking shape of taxes levied upon them.

He said promotion of small and medium entreprises was important to encourage business through low-scale loans and generate economic activity.

President Alvi said the world had started realizing the value of Pakistan as an emerging market and mentioned that interest of foreign investors that increased immensely after improvement in security situation.

He recalled that Japanese leadership in recent past evinced keen interest in import of Pakistani manpower, mostly comprising youth as compared to Japan's aging population.

He mentioned that Pakistan faced several setbacks and geo-political pressures in the past as a neighbouring country tried to corner it at every forum.

However, he said, the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan resulted in a good response by the United States on issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), stressing that the forum must not be misused for political motives.

The president said the government made remarkable progress in handling the issues of current deficit, ease-of-doing business and bridging trade gap, however stressed that the nation had the will to rise in the comity of nation as a strong entity.

"The government is all about people, who collectively can take the country towards development," he said.

He said social security network was the government's responsibility, however philanthropic endeavors including health facilities by private sector under a good leadership could also do marvels in the best interest of common man.

President Alvi emphasized that local investment by businessmen was integral to convey a message to foreign investors about smooth financial activity in the country.

The president stressed the importance of sending trade delegations to other countries for market expansion and access and hoped that Pakistani businessmen would make significant presence at the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020.

He urged the business community to adopt e-commerce for an effective global outreach and also encourage women's participation in the field.

The two-day Conclave will discuss ways and means to promote business activity in the country by addressing major challenges and impediments to economic growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Technology Import Business Dubai Man Progress Japan United States Chamber Women 2020 Market Commerce Financial Action Task Force All From Government Industry Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Samsung, LG to introduce new kitchen appliances at ..

2 seconds ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi pr ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.11 a barrel M ..

28 minutes ago

WWII bomb disrupts Cologne rail, ship traffic

4 seconds ago

EXCLUSIVE: Armenia would welcome FTA between GCC a ..

42 minutes ago

MBRAS announces list of finalists for &#039;Scient ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.