Pakistan can never be separated from its lifeline Kashmir: Kaira

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said here on Tuesday that Pakistan was incomplete without the freedom of its jugular vein Kashmir.

"The ever-lasting deep-rooted geographical and blood relations of Pakistan with Kashmir can never separate both from each other", Kaira said while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Mirpur District Bar Association President Kamran Tariq Chaudhry Advocate at Cha Cha Ali Muhammad Shaheed Advocate Hall here.

He declared that Pakistan had always been the only option for an early and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue.

The largely-attended ceremony was also addressed by the DBA President Kamran Tariq Ch. Advocate, General Secretary Sardar Fazal e Raziq Advocate, Joint Secretary Faisal Usman Advocate and others.

Besides Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Shoukat Chaudhry, MLA Mrs. Nabeela Ayub Advocate, Central Chairman AJK Zakat Council Ch. Muhammad Sideeque, ex Director General MDA Dr. Amin Chaudhry, seasoned jurists from various parts of this lake district including retired Secretary Information AJK government Shoukat Majeed Mallick Advocate, President PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter Muneer Hussain Chaudhry Advocate, Vice Chairman AJK Bar Council Raja Nadeem Ahmed Khan, DBA Ex President Raja Imtiaz Ahmed Advocate, Meher un Nisa Advocate, Sidra Zulfiqar Advocate, Jehanzeb Ali Advocate and others.

Qamar Zaman Kaira continued by saying " since Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan as said by father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, no power on earth can separate Kashmir from Pakistan".

He said that unfortunately, Kashmir case was lying pending as unresolved global issue for last 75 years because of India's traditional betrayal and denial of international norms and commitments about the just and principled settlement of the Kashmir conflict.

He paid rich tributes to Kashmiris especially those living in the bleeding Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State for continuing their prolonged struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives and properties - suffering the long reign of state terrorism, violence and the worst human rights abuse at the hands of over a million of Indian occupational forces in the state, who have turned the occupied valley into the biggest prison on the planet.

Referring to the current internal political situation of the country, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that dialogue was always the best way to resolve issues. He said that the government believed in moving to address the political situation through dialogue and not through any deadlock, he added.

He said that since the general elections process has started in the country, we would like to hold the elections simultaneously in all four provinces of the country besides the elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan assemblies for the emergence of the like-minded governments in AJK and GB as a result of the fresh polls both in GB and AJK, in larger interests of the populations of the two regions.