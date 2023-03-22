UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Can Never Be Separated From Its Lifeline–Kashmir: Kaira

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that Pakistan was incomplete without the freedom of its jugular vein Kashmir.

He was addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Mirpur District Bar Association President, Kamran Tariq Chaudhry at Advocate Hall in Mirpur, said a press release.

He said, "the ever-lasting deep-rooted geographical and blood relations of Pakistan with Kashmir can never separate both from each other." He said Pakistan has always advocated an early and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The Adviser maintained that since Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan as said by father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, no power on earth can separate Kashmir from Pakistan.

He said that unfortunately, Kashmir case was lying pending as an unresolved global issue for the last 75 years because of India's traditional betrayal and denial of international norms and commitments about the just and principled settlement of the Kashmir conflict.

Kaira paid glowing tributes to Kashmiris especially those living in the bleeding Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir for continuing their prolonged struggle for the liberation of their motherland from the Indian yoke giving the supreme sacrificesof their lives and properties – suffering the long reign of state terrorism, violence and the worst human rights abuses atthe hands of Indian troops, who have turned the occupied valley into the biggest prison on the planet.

