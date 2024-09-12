Pakistan Can Not Afford Revolution Of Anarchy: Irfan Siddiqui
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Ahmad Siddiqui on Thursday said that Pakistan can not afford the revolution of unrest, abuse and anarchy
While speaking in response to opposition members' concerns over raids on the arrest of parliamentarians from the lower House premises two days ago, he condemned the incide and said that the Speaker National Assembly had formed the committee to probe the matter, however, he said that Pakistan would survive, Parliament will live and reviling does not bring revolutions.
He reminded the PTI-backed lawmakers that the constitution of 1973 was in place and it was also in place during 2018-21 when they had sent all opposition members behind bars including me, but no PTI members said any word of condemnation over illegal practices.
Irfan questioned "How many sit-ins, and attacks were carried out on Britishers and Hindus during the Pakistan movement on the orders of Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah"
Siddiqui further asked whether Quaid Azam ordered their followers to fall petrol bombs on British institutions, the Army, Gandhi and Nehru.
He said "We do not want that you (PTI) to reap what you sow, "however Sidiqui held the PTI responsible for introducing a culture of disrespect in society.
Irfan questioned what message PTI conveyed in his public meeting to the democratic forces, armed forces and other institutions of the country in their speeches.
He said PTI's abusing politics could not bring a revolution, the revolutions that changed the lives of the nations PTI was not able to carry forward.
The PML-N leader also urged all political parties to gather to foster better cooperation in the parliament.
