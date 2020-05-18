Pakistan can not bear lockdown for long time: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said the country could not bear complete lockdown for a long time because our economic condition was not strengthened.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition should avoid to criticise the government, however, it could give positive proposals for combating COVID-19 pandemic and the government would be welcomed their suggestions.

He said the Prime Minister wanted to facilitate common people and business community, however, there were different forums available in the country where traders reservations were being addressed.

He said coronavirus could not be eliminated by imposing lockdown for a long time but it was helpful for stopping to spread it at large scale.

Ali Muhammad Khan said we would have to live with coronavirus now by adopting all preventive measures.

Replying to a question, he said there was so many benefits of parliament sessions and many issues could be discussed at this forum.

He urged that people must act according to Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) which were issued by the government against COVID-19.