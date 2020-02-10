UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Can Offer Land To UAE Companies Investing In Precision Agriculture : Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Pakistan could offer land and expertise to United Arab Emirates (UAE) companies aspiring to invest in precision agriculture in Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said "We can offer land and expertise to Dubai companies who want to come to Pakistan and invest in the agriculture sector".

"The UAE is one of the biggest investor in agriculture. We can have lucrative business deals for those UAE companies," Fawad Chaudhry said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry was on a visit to UAE where he visited the office of Khaleej Times, attended Pakistan International Screen Awards and held meetings with heads of different companies.

