Pakistan can offer wheat, rice to Afghanistan to tackle issue of food shortage : Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Sunday Pakistan could provide wheat and rice to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds, in case need arises therein.

He said this while talking to media during Kissan Convention, held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Univeristy of Agriculture, here on Sunday. The people of Afghanistan are our brothers, Fakhar said and added that Pakistan could offer wheat and rice to help them address food challenge. Pakistan has sufficient stock and there would be no shortage in the country. Half of the population of Afghanistan was facing shortage of food, he added. In recent past, Pakistan offered 40,000 tonnes to address issue of food crisis in Afghanistan.

Responding to overall sector, Syed Fakhar Imam said that Pakistan set target to produce 28.9 million tonnes wheat. In case of favourable climate, he hoped that the country would achieve the set target. During last season, record production of maize, sugarcane, rice and wheat was achieved. A visible change is being observed in agriculture sector.

The farmers will obtain good price against agricultural commodities.

To another question about increase in fertilizers prices, the federal minister observed that federal government would provide subsidy of Rs 8 billion. However, provinces would also contribute the same amount.

Similarly, the government is offering direct subsidy to farmers via Kissan Card.