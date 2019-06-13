UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Can Progress Only With Islamic System : Liaqat Baloch

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:39 PM

Pakistan can progress only with Islamic system : Liaqat Baloch

Deputy chief of the Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said thatthe progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan lies in the adoption of the Islamic system, justice, elimination of corruption and equitable distribution of the country's resources

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Deputy chief of the Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said thatthe progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan lies in the adoption of the Islamic system, justice, elimination of corruption and equitable distribution of the country's resources.He was talking to the delegations of the Ulema from Sindh and Balochistan at Mansoora.

He said that the next year budget was steeped in huge loans, interest and gratis and would increase poverty, price hike, unemployment and anarchy. He said that loan based economy was a curse while self reliance would restore the country's image.The JI deputy chief said that immediately after the presentation of the budget,The prices of sugar, ghee, pulses and chicken had gone up and the common man had been crushed.

He said that the increase in the electricity tariff and gas price would serve as the last straw for the destruction of the country's economy.Commenting on the enquiry commission for the loans, Liaqat Baloch said that the commission should cover all the civil and military governments of the past.

He further said that the ratio of loans secured by the PTI government during the last ten months was higher as compared to the past and the commission should also probe into it. Besides, he said, the commission should comprise of high level judicial figures and not of the representatives of the state institutions,

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Loan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Liaqat Baloch Budget Man Progress Price Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

7th death anniversary of Mehdi Hassan observed

29 seconds ago

Veteran Lawyer Appointed Greece's Interim Interior ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's 3rd Okean-Сlass Patrol Ship to Be Floate ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 13 June 2019

2 minutes ago

141 power pilferers caught in Multan

2 minutes ago

Novak Says Discussed With Sefcovic in Detail Optio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.