Pakistan can progress only with Islamic system : Liaqat Baloch

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Deputy chief of the Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said thatthe progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan lies in the adoption of the Islamic system, justice, elimination of corruption and equitable distribution of the country's resources.He was talking to the delegations of the Ulema from Sindh and Balochistan at Mansoora.

He said that the next year budget was steeped in huge loans, interest and gratis and would increase poverty, price hike, unemployment and anarchy. He said that loan based economy was a curse while self reliance would restore the country's image.The JI deputy chief said that immediately after the presentation of the budget,The prices of sugar, ghee, pulses and chicken had gone up and the common man had been crushed.

He said that the increase in the electricity tariff and gas price would serve as the last straw for the destruction of the country's economy.Commenting on the enquiry commission for the loans, Liaqat Baloch said that the commission should cover all the civil and military governments of the past.

He further said that the ratio of loans secured by the PTI government during the last ten months was higher as compared to the past and the commission should also probe into it. Besides, he said, the commission should comprise of high level judicial figures and not of the representatives of the state institutions,