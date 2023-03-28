UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Can Prosper If Institutions Work In Constitutional Domain: Senior Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan can prosper if institutions work in constitutional domain: Senior lawyer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Advocate General Esa Khan said here Tuesday that Pakistan could achieve heights of economic progress and prosperity if all the state institutions work under its constitutional domain.

"All the state institutions including legislature, government and judiciary derive strength from the 1973 constitution and determine their powers. If these institutions work under its constitutional ambit with national cohesion, there are high probabilities of resolving the prevailing economic and political challenges in the shortest possible time," said Esa Khan, former Advocate General KP while talking to APP.

In the past, he said that democracy was derailed on four occasions in Pakistan due to intervention of state institutions in each others' domain and ultimately people of the country suffer for long.

Besides the judiciary, he said the 1973 constitution provided great powers to the legislature and the government where the executive authority of the state vested with the Prime Minister.

Esa Khan said the observations recorded by the two senior judges of the Supreme Court including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel in its 27 page order was of serious nature and needed proper consideration.

The legal expert said there was no harm if the PTI's petition about elections in KP and Punjab provinces were heard by the full bench of the Supreme Court to resolve the ongoing controversy regarding acceptance or dismissal of the case after the March 1, 2023 Supreme Court's judgment.

He said the country could not afford political instability and confrontation among state institutions keeping in view of the current difficult economic situation.

Esa Khan said that restraining from judicial activism was imperative for smooth functioning of the legislature and government to take the ship of democracy to safe shore.

