Pakistan Can Revive Kazakhstan's US$ 1 Bln Soft Loan Offer: Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan can revive Kazakhstan's US$ 1 bln soft loan offer: envoy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Pakistan can revive US$ 1 billion soft loan offered by the Kazakhstan some two years

ago, for a 15-year railway project, said Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan Rao Khalid.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said the loan which lapsed unused in the past, carries

a nominal markup percentage. Khalid suggested that by leveraging Kazakhstan's

advanced railway standards, Pakistan could modernize its railway system.

He highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, citing cultural similarities,

shared Muslim populations, and vast business opportunities.

Khalid underscored the Kazakhstan's rich energy resources, proposing that Pakistan could

meet its energy needs through collaboration. Notably, Kazakhstan seeks agricultural workers,

presenting an opportunity for Pakistani labor, he said and added that efforts were underway

to export Pakistani tractors to Kazakhstan, capitalizing on Pakistan's high standards of

agricultural production.

The Honorary Consul General emphasized the potential for business-to-business,

government-to-government, and people-to-people cooperation between the two nations.

Responding to a query, Khalid mentioned that Kazakhstan's provision of medical education

at economical rates, with approximately 1800 Pakistani students enrolling in Kazakh

universities in the last two years.

He said the prospect of trade through a barter system was being explored, and there's

an opportunity for Pakistani entrepreneurs to establish fertilizer factories in Kazakhstan,

utilizing its abundant gas resources.

Kazakhstan offers agricultural lands on a 30-year lease, presenting an avenue for

Pakistani agriculturists to benefit from the opportunity, he added.

