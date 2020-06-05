UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Can Still Avert Tough Times If People Strictly Follow Anti-COVID SOPs: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:32 PM

Pakistan can still avert tough times if people strictly follow anti-COVID SOPs: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the country could still avert tough times in its anti-COVID 19 fight if the people follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for which the role of Corona Relief Tiger Force for creating awareness and enforcement was important

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the country could still avert tough times in its anti-COVID 19 fight if the people follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for which the role of Corona Relief Tiger Force for creating awareness and enforcement was important.

"Even now, if the people are made to take precautions and follow SOPs, I am sure we will not have to go through tough times other countries are going through," the prime minister said addressing the volunteers of Corona Relief Tigers Force to apprise them of their future role particularly for the enforcement of the anti-COVID SOPs as well as relief services in the locked down areas.

He said Allah Almighty had showered His great blessing on Pakistan by protecting it against the much apprehended bad times for what he lauded the role of the people as well as his team for assessing the situation and making right decisions.

He said only Pakistan and the United Kingdom had realized the necessity of the volunteers force. Around 35,000 volunteers turned up to work in Italy and 60,000 in the UK, but in Pakistan, over million had registered and about 175,000 came to work which showed a great passion among the Pakistani people.

The prime minister said the government would need the Tiger Force's support to apprise the people on the importance of SOPs at the shops, markets and industries, which were opened subject to the adherence to certain conditions.

He said Pakistan was the only Islamic country to allow Tarawih congregations during the Holy Ramzan and due the Ulema's cooperation, the country had not seen any breakout from mosques. In that regard, the Tigers also played a positive role by visiting the mosques and making the people follow the guidelines, he added, while exemplifying and appreciating the volunteers' role in Sialkot.

