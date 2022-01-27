UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Can Utilize Kazakhstan's Natural Resources To Accelerate Its Economy: Kistafin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Pakistan can utilize Kazakhstan's natural resources to accelerate its economy: Kistafin

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Thursday said that Pakistan could utilize Kazakhstan's natural resources to accelerate its economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Thursday said that Pakistan could utilize Kazakhstan's natural resources to accelerate its economy.

Delivering a special lecture on Kazakhstan organized by MUSLIM Institute organized here, the Ambassador said Pakistan and Kazakhstan has a huge potential for bilateral trade, said a press release.

He stressed the need to further strengthen people to people contacts and cordial relations between the two brotherly countries.

Being a country rich in natural resource, Kazakhstan was ready to share its resources with Pakistan, he emphasized.

He was of the views that Kazakhstan was the linchpin of China's Belt and Road initiative due to its geographical location and vast natural resources. Similarly, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project that has huge potential for regional economic integration, he added.

The Ambassador said Pakistan provided a natural link to connect the Eurasian heartland with the Arabian Sea and South Asia. At the inter-regional and intra-regional level, Pakistan could offer the critical land routes and connectivity for mutually beneficial trade and energy transaction, he said.

He said therefore, rigorous commercial diplomacy or economic diplomacy was the need of the hour. Though there was a huge potential of cooperation in the field of energy such as oil and gas, civil nuclear cooperation and renewable energy but lack of direct geographical communications between both countries hamper bilateral economic and trade cooperation and coordination, he added.

The Ambassador said "innovative plans" should be focused to enhance connectivity.

The reconstruction and renovation of the Karakoram Highway in the 2000s greatly expanded Pakistan's access to western China, he added.

He said Karakoram Highway could be expanded which might be utilized to enhance regional connectivity.

Another option could be the potential links between Islamabad and Astana through the connection of railways such as Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran and Pakistan-Iran-Turkey, he said.

He said Pakistan-Iran-Turkey railway route has further enhanced the possibility of the realization of this plan. Strong political commitments and inclusion of private sectors could be beneficial for the desired goals of socio-economic integration and greater regional connectivity, he said.

Moreover, he said both states could work closely to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan. Security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has proved one of the major impediments to geographical connectivity and economic integration, he said.

He said stability in Afghanistan after the US-withdrawal could be a "game changer" for the rest of the region. Both countries could cooperate and coordinate to avert the looming worst humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, he said. The Ambassador hoped that both the states could work together to enhance strategic cooperation in the field of Anti-insurgency, counter-terrorism, military training, joint military exercises etc. Exchange of modern techniques could foster their military cooperation.

Chairman MUSLIM Institute & Dewan of Junagadh State Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali also addressed the audience. People from different walks of life participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Exchange China Nuclear Oil Road CPEC Astana Kazakhstan Sultan Ahmed Gas Muslim Event From Share Asia

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court orders Sindh Govt to reopen all c ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh Govt to reopen all closed government schools

1 minute ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh CS, SMBR to submit r ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh CS, SMBR to submit record of Sindh Goth Abad Schem ..

1 minute ago
 PTI believes in transparency, rule of law: Maleeka ..

PTI believes in transparency, rule of law: Maleeka Bukhari

1 minute ago
 UK's Home Office Admits Seizing Mobile Phones From ..

UK's Home Office Admits Seizing Mobile Phones From Migrants Unlawful - Reports

1 minute ago
 US Works With Russia in Syria Despite 'Tremendous ..

US Works With Russia in Syria Despite 'Tremendous Differences' - NSC Middle East ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 competitions concludes

Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 competitions concludes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>