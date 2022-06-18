UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Canada Agree To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 18, 2022 | 11:21 AM

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer Janjua and Canadian Member of Parliament Salma Zahid held meeting and discussed important matters in Ottawa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2022) Pakistan and Canada have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer Janjua and Canadian Member of Parliament Salma Zahid in the Canadian capital.

During the meeting with Salma Zahid who is also the Chairperson of Canada Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, the High Commissioner discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation, increase trade, visa issues and people to people contacts between the two sides.

Salma Zahid expressed a desire to work together to strengthen ties between the people of both the countries.

