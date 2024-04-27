Pakistan, Canada Agree To Enhance Cooperation In All Fields
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 12:55 PM
Additional Foreign Secretary (Americas) Mariam Aftab, who led the Pakistani delegation, invites the Canadian companies to invest in energy, mining and IT sectors of Pakistan.
OTTAWA : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) Pakistan and Canada on Saturday agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.
This came at the 5th round of Pakistan- Canada Bilateral Political Consultations in Ottawa.
The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified opportunities and possibilities for further cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade, investment, education, parliamentary exchanges, counter terrorism and people to people contacts.
Additional Foreign Secretary (Americas) Mariam Aftab, who led the Pakistani delegation, invited the Canadian companies to invest in energy, mining and IT sectors of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIOJK HC quashes illegal detention of banned JeI leader Adv Zahid Ali24 minutes ago
-
Pak HC in Australia attends funeral prayer of Faraz Tahir44 minutes ago
-
ECP launches Election Monitoring Center for KP Tehsil Council by-elections44 minutes ago
-
Mother of three kids strangled to death in name of honour54 minutes ago
-
Dr. Hamid posted as MS, Bahawalpur’s civil hospital54 minutes ago
-
Man, son killed as bus hits motorbike on Indus Highway55 minutes ago
-
PM to attend WEF special meeting in KSA1 hour ago
-
Bahawalpur receives storm, rain1 hour ago
-
Bahawalpur’s parliamentarian for resolving wheat crisis1 hour ago
-
Two drivers held, LPG-cylinder installed vehicles impounded1 hour ago
-
World Veterinary Day: Veterinarians role in promotion of cattle farming lauded2 hours ago
-
Arrangements for pre-monsoon rains, flood arrangements reviewed2 hours ago