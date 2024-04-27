Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

(@Abdulla99267510)

Additional Foreign Secretary (Americas) Mariam Aftab, who led the Pakistani delegation, invites the Canadian companies to invest in energy, mining and IT sectors of Pakistan.

OTTAWA : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) Pakistan and Canada on Saturday agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.

This came at the 5th round of Pakistan- Canada Bilateral Political Consultations in Ottawa.

The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified opportunities and possibilities for further cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade, investment, education, parliamentary exchanges, counter terrorism and people to people contacts.

