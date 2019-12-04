Pakistan, Canada agree to explore avenues for defense and security cooperation

High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar met General Jonathan Vance, Chief of Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces to discuss defence and security relations at all levels between Pakistan and Canada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar met General Jonathan Vance, Chief of Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces to discuss defence and security relations at all levels between Pakistan and Canada . According to the Foreign Office press release issued here Wednesday, High Commissioner Tarar briefed the Chief of Defence Staff on the regional situation including Pakistan 's cooperation in US led peace efforts in Afghanistan

He informed that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan is in the interest of regional countries, including Pakistan. The High Commissioner said that Pakistan would like to have enhanced defence and security cooperation including participation of Canadian Armed Forces officers in the short, medium and long-term courses in Pakistan's armed forces institution.

The High Commissioner further underlined that collaboration in the field of joint exercises between armed forces of both the countries will be mutually beneficial. General Vance appreciated important role being played by Pakistan towards regional peace and stability. He also noted Pakistan's vital role in bringing peace in Afghanistan.

The Chief of Defence Staff agreed with the High Commissioner to further explore the avenues for defence and security cooperation and enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest.