UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Canada Agree To Further Boost Parliamentary Linkages

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:17 PM

Pakistan, Canada agree to further boost parliamentary linkages

Pakistan and Canada Wednesday agreed to further boost parliamentary linkages to mutually benefit from social, cultural and economic prospects in both the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Canada Wednesday agreed to further boost parliamentary linkages to mutually benefit from social, cultural and economic prospects in both the countries. This was deliberated in a meeting of Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, said a press release issue here.

The chairman senate said that Pakistan and Canada enjoyed bilateral trade and economic cooperation, but there was huge potential to further promote it. He said that both the countries had supported each other on international fora particularly during the parliamentary interactions. He said that Pakistan was a diversified country with bright economic prospects and places its mutual relations with Canada at high esteem and desired to further expand these ties in different sectors.

Both the sides agreed to utilize parliamentary friendship groups and reciprocate by devising modalities for enhancing cooperation and sharing experiences.

He also emphasized the need for promoting people to people contacts for better understanding to bring both the sides more closer to each other.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani underscored the need for enhanced parliamentary linkages and suggested for activation of parliamentary groups in respective parliaments to bring people of the two sides more closer.

He said that Pakistan and Canada had played active role on Commonwealth Parliamentary Association( CPA) and the both had supported each other at different other international forums which was manifestation of the fact that governments of the two sides wanted to place ties on a high pedestal.

The Canadian envoy agreed with the views of chairman senate and called for more regular interaction at parliamentary and other levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Canada From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

6 minutes ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

6 minutes ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

21 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

32 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

36 minutes ago

OPPO Find X2 series awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMa ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.