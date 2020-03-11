Pakistan, Canada agree to further boost parliamentary linkages

Pakistan and Canada Wednesday agreed to further boost parliamentary linkages to mutually benefit from social, cultural and economic prospects in both the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Canada Wednesday agreed to further boost parliamentary linkages to mutually benefit from social, cultural and economic prospects in both the countries. This was deliberated in a meeting of Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, said a press release issue here.

The chairman senate said that Pakistan and Canada enjoyed bilateral trade and economic cooperation, but there was huge potential to further promote it. He said that both the countries had supported each other on international fora particularly during the parliamentary interactions. He said that Pakistan was a diversified country with bright economic prospects and places its mutual relations with Canada at high esteem and desired to further expand these ties in different sectors.

Both the sides agreed to utilize parliamentary friendship groups and reciprocate by devising modalities for enhancing cooperation and sharing experiences.

He also emphasized the need for promoting people to people contacts for better understanding to bring both the sides more closer to each other.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani underscored the need for enhanced parliamentary linkages and suggested for activation of parliamentary groups in respective parliaments to bring people of the two sides more closer.

He said that Pakistan and Canada had played active role on Commonwealth Parliamentary Association( CPA) and the both had supported each other at different other international forums which was manifestation of the fact that governments of the two sides wanted to place ties on a high pedestal.

The Canadian envoy agreed with the views of chairman senate and called for more regular interaction at parliamentary and other levels.