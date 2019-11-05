Pakistan, Canada agree to strengthen defence, security cooperation

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar and Chief of Defence Staff of Canadian Armed Forces General Jonathan Vance met in Ottawa and agreed cooperation between the two countries in areas of defence and security cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar and Chief of Defence Staff of Canadian Armed Forces General Jonathan Vance met in Ottawa and agreed cooperation between the two countries in areas of defence and security cooperation.

High Commissioner Tarar briefed the Canadian Chief of Defence Staff on the regional situation including Pakistan's cooperation in US-led peace efforts in Afghanistan and informed that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan was in the interest of regional countries, says a message received here from Canada.

The High Commissioner expressed desire to strengthen security cooperation including participation of Canadian Armed Forces officers in the short, medium and long-term courses at Pakistan's armed forces institution.

The High Commissioner underlined that collaboration in joint exercises between armed forces of both the countries would be mutually beneficial.

General Vance appreciated important role being played by Pakistan towards regional peace and stability and also noted the country's vital role in bringing peace in Afghanistan.