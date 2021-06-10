Pakistan, Canada agree to work together on countering Islamophobia

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister appreciated the fact that the Canadian government, civil society, media and general public had extended support to the family of the victims in this hour of grief.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a telephonic conversation told Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau that Islamophobic attack is a matter of serious concern causing anguish among the Muslims worldwide.

The foreign minister was referring to the killing of four members of Pakistan-origin family in a vehicle attack in the city of London, Ontario province.

He underscored that the international community must show a common resolve against the rising trend of Islamophobia and promotes peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work together on countering Islamophobia through coordinated efforts at various international fora. They also agreed to instruct their Permanent Representatives in New York to work together in this regard.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has repeated the call by Prime Minister Imran Khan to global leadership to act collectively to counter Islamophobia.

He was addressing virtual memorial services and prayer sessions in Ottawa to offer condolences and prayers for the victims of terrorist attack on a Pakistani Canadian family last Sunday.

He urged world community to play its role to protect innocent people from being targeted because of their Muslim faith.