UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Canada Agree To Work Together On Countering Islamophobia

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan, Canada agree to work together on countering Islamophobia

The Foreign Minister appreciated the fact that the Canadian government, civil society, media and general public had extended support to the family of the victims in this hour of grief.              

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a telephonic conversation told Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau that Islamophobic attack is a matter of serious concern causing anguish among the Muslims worldwide.

The foreign minister was referring to the killing of four members of Pakistan-origin family in a vehicle attack in the city of London, Ontario province.

The foreign minister appreciated the fact that the Canadian government, civil society, media and general public had extended support to the family of the victims in this hour of grief.

He underscored that the international community must show a common resolve against the rising trend of Islamophobia and promotes peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work together on countering Islamophobia through coordinated efforts at various international fora. They also agreed to instruct their Permanent Representatives in New York to work together in this regard.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has repeated the call by Prime Minister Imran Khan to global leadership to act collectively to counter Islamophobia.

He was addressing virtual memorial services and prayer sessions in Ottawa to offer condolences and prayers for the victims of terrorist attack on a Pakistani Canadian family last Sunday.

He urged world community to play its role to protect innocent people from being targeted because of their Muslim faith.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister World Canada Civil Society Vehicle London Ottawa Ontario New York Sunday Prayer Muslim Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

Police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Y ..

5 minutes ago

PITB & Livestock to Revamp SPMS 9211 System benefi ..

20 minutes ago

Sri Lanka aims to vaccinate all population against ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 restrictions remarkably lower other respi ..

4 minutes ago

Zambia reports over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari inaugurates Aitzaz Hasan Child Prot ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.