Pakistan, Canada Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Clean Energy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Daniel Arsenault, Political and Trade Counsellor at the Canadian High Commission, discussed opportunities for enhanced bilateral cooperation in clean energy, minerals and geological survey.
The Minister congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on assuming office, said a news release.
Expressing concern over recent escalations between India and Pakistan, Arsenault emphasised the need for restraint to prevent further instability in the region.
He underscored Canada’s apprehension regarding attacks in densely populated areas and called for calm and better sense to prevail. He expressed hope that the situation would calm down soon.
Ali Pervaiz Malik strongly condemned India's attacks on the civilian population.
He said it is a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian principles. It is a display of India's frustration over its inability to protect its citizens.
Pakistan had already offered to investigate on Pehalgam incident. Without any substantial evidence, such Indian aggression is uncalled for. Pakistani forces are ready and fully prepared to defend our country.
The meeting also explored avenues for collaboration in sustainable energy development. Both sides acknowledged the potential for joint initiatives in clean energy technologies, minerals, and enhancing trade between Canada and Pakistan.
The Minister invited Canadian companies to Pakistan's exploration sector, given the huge potential in both onshore and offshore exploration.
A Canadian Counsellor highlighted the opportunities for cooperation between the Geological Survey of Pakistan and Canada under the Technical Assistance Partnership (TAP) project. He also extended an invitation to the Global Energy Show that happens annually in Canada.
Pervaiz Malik welcomed the Canadian interest in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan has made great progress in a short time and has undertaken bold steps to strengthen its economy. Pakistan has a keen interest in leveraging Canadian expertise and investment to advance its economic transformation goals.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties agreeing to maintain regular communication to foster mutual understanding and economic cooperation.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi
Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects
Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Extremist Indian regime endangers regional peace, stability with its hostile actions: President8 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi's traders flay Indian aggression, express solidarity with armed forces8 minutes ago
-
Finnish envoy meets Punjab governor, discusses Indian attack, mutual cooperation8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Canada discuss bilateral cooperation in clean energy8 minutes ago
-
High-level security meeting held at Karachi Police Office amid border tensions8 minutes ago
-
PTA blocks 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube links, for propaganda against Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste drive expedited in Faisalabad18 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held18 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi3 minutes ago
-
Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects3 minutes ago
-
Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Crushing blow makes India realize Pakistan’s preparedness, capabilities: PM38 minutes ago