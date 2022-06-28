Pakistan, Canada must cooperate in education, renewable energy: FCCI chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Relations between Pakistan and Canada should further strengthen cooperation particularly in the fields of education and renewable energy, said Atif Munir Sheikh, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a meeting with Canadian Commercial Counsellor Michael Lazaruk, he said that a large number of Pakistanis are settled in Canada which could be a great attraction for the Pakistani students to choose Canada for their higher studies. He said that Canada had a well-developed renewable energy sector and Pakistan could avail its expertise to overcome electricity shortage of 6-7 thousand megawatts by promoting solar energy as sunlight is available in Pakistan for more than 17 hours a day.

"Solar energy is environment friendly and thus it could also play a major role in overcoming the ill impacts of climate change," he said and extended an invitation to the commercial counsellor to visit Faisalabad according to his own convenience.

They reviewed the bilateral trade relations and decided that practical steps should be taken to further enhance the volume of bilateral trade.

Michael thanked Atif Munir Sheikh and said that Pakistanis are playing a major role in the socioeconomic development of Canada; however, we must take necessary steps to promote bilateral trade between the two countries.

Canadian Trade Commissioner Zohaib Khan, Rashid Munir, Senior Member FCCI, and Executive Committee Member Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry were also present.