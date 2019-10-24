UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Cannot Afford Agitation In Current Scenario : Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:32 PM

Pakistan cannot afford agitation in current scenario : Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that opposition is taking revenge from the public through protest march, because public didn't vote for them

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that opposition is taking revenge from the public through protest march, because public didn't vote for them.He was talking to PTI MPAs from Sindh including Arsalan Taj Ghumman, Raja Azhar, Adeel Ahmed andSidra Imran at governor house here on Thursday .

He said that anti public elements don't want to see Pakistan's growth and development. Pakistan needs stability and it can't afford negative politics.He said that opposition's protest against government on black day against India on 27th October is exposing their hidden agendas.

People of Pakistan have given Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf mandate for five years and opposition should respect this mandate.Governor Punjab expressed views that opposition should refrain from the agenda of country's instability and should do politics for people and country best interests.

He said that if people didn't vote for opposition parties in general elections, then who is responsible for this? Opposition parties should not create more problems for people through agitation and sit-ins.

He said that through hard work, has put the Pakistan on right track in the right direction. Politics of agitation does not suite Pakistan in current circumstances.He said people of Pakistan demand prosperity but few elements don't want to see Pakistan's growth and prosperity.

National interest must be given superiority over personnel interests. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has always given preference to national interests over personnel interests.

