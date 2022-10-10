Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Political instability is dangerous for the economy and the state. Undermining the prestige of Armed forces and national institutions with a political platform is a link of foreign conspiracy. PMLQ-League leader

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 OCT, 2022) Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy.These views were expressed by Deputy Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hassan while commenting on the recent protest call.

He said that political instability is dangerous for the economy and the state.

Undermining the dignity of national institutions with a political platform is a link of foreign conspiracy. He said that

Pak Army has never left the nation alone in natural calamities.Pakistan's armed forces are simultaneously engaged in national defence on the internal and external fronts.

He further said that Weakening the state for political purposes is treason.