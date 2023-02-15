Pakistan cannot afford elections: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KPK) Haji Ghulam Ali

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KPK) Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a constitutional body to take decisions regarding elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KPK) Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a constitutional body to take decisions regarding elections.

He said while addressing a luncheon that was hosted by the Hazara Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) in Abbottabad," I gave advice to the ECP to conduct the election but consult with the concerned departments that are helping in organizing the election." Haji Ghulam Ali said two things were to be ensured during the elections, the safety of the polling station and the voter, adding the governor said that only ECP could take the decision whether to hold the election or not, the KPK government could only suggest.

Governor KP said that during the current circumstances, the country could not afford elections, government had to spend up to 3 billion rupees on elections, and the elected government was the need of the country, but it could not afford piecemeal elections.

"I am not in favor to dissolve the provincial assembly, inflation is skyrocketing the law and order situation is not good, we will have to negotiate with other political parties and I am grateful to the Prime Minister for inviting all parties to the Apex Committee meeting on my recommendation, he mentioned.

" "Governor KP said that people from different schools of thought have come to the assemblies, so we have to promote decency and values, enmities should be eliminated and friendship and tolerance should be promoted, he added." While talking about the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria thirty-five thousand people have lost their lives, but the patience of the nation was commendable in Turkey, governor KP said.

Earlier, while addressing the 3rd Convocation of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Havelian Governor KP Hajir Ghulam Ali said that the development of the education sector is the only way to get out of the crises in the country.

He further said that acquiring education and utilizing it in practice was a new struggle of life, only those people of the world succeeded who besides traditional education had patience and determination.