'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,â€™ Â Afghan Taliban Spokesperson says

(@fidahassanain)

Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson of Afghan Taliban, says they want brotherly relations with Pakistanâ€”a Muslim country, because they shared historical, religious and cultural values.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2021) Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said that Pakistan was welcome to help the Taliban arrive at a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan but it “could not dictate to us or impose its views on us,”.

Suhail Shaheen said that they [Pakistanis] were neighbors and they shared values including historical, religious and cultural.

He expressed these words during an interview with a local private tv on Sunday late night.

“We want brotherly relations. They are neighbours, a muslim country, and we have shared values — historical, religious and cultural,” said Shaeen while responding to a question during live interview on TV.

They could help them in the peace process but could not dictate to us or impose their views, and this is also against international principles.

“They can help us in the peace process but can’t dictate to us or impose their views,” said the Taliban spokesperson.

“Nobody is allowed to impose their views upon us. This is against our views and also against the international principles,” he added.

He went on to say that people of Afghanistan wanted “a legitimate right of the people of Afghanistan,”. In the live TV show, the spokesperson said that they did not say anything about other governments and they should not impose their views.

Talking about acceptance of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or consider them opponents after the TTP emir swore fealty to Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, Shaheen said: “I don’t know much about TTP emir swearing allegiance to our leader but I will tell you the policy of the Islamic Emirates,”.

He also made it clear that they would not allow the use of Afghan soil, neigther by an individual nor by any group.

“I have said it in may interviews and I think our position is quite clear is known to all as we will not allow any individual or group to use Afghan soil,” Shaheen explained.

He denied meting or contact with India, urging her to remain impartial and this was our struggle.

“This is struggle of people of Afghanistan and we ask India to remain impartial in all this,” said the spokesperson.

He stated that the government came and went and the present government was imposed after occupation. He also said that India must align themselves with the people of Afghanistan by the way of support if they wished “ not an imposed government”.

Answering to a question whether the use of force was necessary to rule and was the only way to rule Afghanistan, he said: “A negotiated settlement is our policy and there has been no change in this,”.

He also said that they were holding talks in Doha on the same agenda that was decided earlier.

The spokesperson revealed that there were new developments in some provinces as they did not have confidence in the Kabul administration.

“Many are voluntarily joining our ranks and that is not as a result of war,” said Shaheen, adding that they took over 170 districts approximately. He also said that the present Afghan administration was not showing flexibility during talks with the Talibans.

"This is the truth. The Doha deal said that within three months all prisoners will be freed. But this has not happened. They have not helped us in de-listing from the black list either,” he said in the TV show.

Suhail Shaheen said that they would speak to all the divisions in Afghanistan, because durable peace was their policy in Afghanistan.

“Our view is that no party alone can rule peacefully in Afghanistan.

“On this basis, we have a policy of [arriving at a] negotiated settlement. We want to focus on the [rebuilding] of Afghanistan and to stop foreign interference. For this we want all Afghans to gather and hold talks," Shaheen said.

When asked whether the Afghan Taliban are then ready to accept that democracy is the way forward and whether they are ready for elections, Shaheen said: "We have an agenda for an Islamic Emirate. And so we put it on the table and so did they [put their agenda of] democracy. But we do not say that our agenda must be imposed."

“A negotiated form of government is acceptable but we have stressed that the system must be an Islamic system because our struggle for the last 20 years has been about this,” he added.

Shaheen said that the Taliban have already presented a draft proposal. He categorically said that they did not oppose technology and science".

“We are not against technology and science. It is necessary even by Islamic standards. We will just ensure content is according to Islamic values, the demands of our people, our history, and culture,” he said.

“Information Technology is a weapon and we are benefitting from it and will continue to,”.

Talking about press freedom, the Taliban spokesperson said that when they took over the northern province they issued a statement saying all media outlets and newspapers and offices and schools would continue operations and remain functional. They could have more channels even. But the content, of course, would be in accordance with our values.

Shaheen went on to remark that freedom of expression "has been there always in our values".

He said: “It was there 1400 years ago. It's only come recently for the West,”.

He added that they would not have an Islamic dictatorship; women’s basic rights would be ensured while access to education and work would be provided.

Talking about music, he said he could not make any comment on this as any Mufi [expert cleric] could give ruling on this subject matter.