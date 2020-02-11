Pakistan cannot increase electricity price for 18 months, IMF team told

Pakistan has made it clear to International Monitory Fund (IMF) team that it cannot increase power changes for 18 months following the current inflation situation in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Pakistan has made it clear to International Monitory Fund (IMF) team that it cannot increase power changes for 18 months following the current inflation situation in the country.The visiting team was also informed that the government wanted to introduce a new electricity tariff project for commercial sector.The Ministry of Power and Energy and IMF officials were agreed to continue dialogue.A dialogue session between the government and IMF team was held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The ministry of Power officials briefed the IMF team on the measures taken by the government to bring balance between expenses and income.The sources at the Power ministry said that the Power ministry secretary briefed the visiting team on the reform measures taken by the power ministry.

He made it clear to the visiting delegate that they cannot increase power price in the current situation, adding that the government wants cease of power price for 18 months.