Pakistan Cannot Progress With NAB: Khaqan Abbasi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 05:08 PM

Pakistan cannot progress with NAB: Khaqan Abbasi

The former premier said that National Accountability Bureau was silent on multi-billion dollar scandals. He further said the NAB chief should end the false cases against him.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called out the rulers saying either run the government or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as the country cannot progress with NAB.

“The case against me is that the LNG was not required and the plant was forcibly installed,” said Abbasi adding that the LNG supply was suspended for six days due to the incompetency of the government.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The PML-N leader said that the country suffered a great loss due to the suspension of the LNG for six days.

“Who is responsible for this loss?” he questioned.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the inflation will further rise in the country. He said the electricity prices rose by Rs 3 per unit right after the budget was approved.

The former prime minister said the whole world was watching the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) elections. “If the AJ&K elections are also rigged, how will the world see Pakistan,” he added.

“We cannot respect those who do not respect the vote. If the elections continue to be rigged, Pakistan can not move forward,” he added.

