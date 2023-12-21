Open Menu

Pakistan Cannot Prosper Until We Own Culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan cannot prosper until we can own our poets and culture

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan cannot prosper until we can own our poets and culture.

Addressing the maiden session of the 9th Ayaz Melo at Khana Badosh writer’s café of Sindh Museum Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he felt immense pleasure that the celebration of Ayaz Melo had entered into 9th consecutive year successfully. He felicitated the Management of Khana Badosh Writer’s café for organizing the colorful event.

Bilawal said that our country had suffered a lot of miseries but it was a big tragedy that we have destroyed our culture with our own hands and not given its due status which it deserves.

Bilawal stressed the need for preparing a comprehensive strategy so that our youth of Kashmir, Punjab, and other provinces could be familiar with our centuries-old civilization of Moen-jo Daro, rich culture and Shaikh Ayaz like the youth of Sindh were familiar with Allama Iqbal.

Bilawal mentioned that Pakistan needs to enter the age of renaissance as we step into the year 2024 to be together own all cultures, histories, and languages of the country’s different regions as our own like the people of Punjab owing poet Shaikh Ayaz as people of Sindh own Allama Iqbal.

Eminent writers Asghar Nadeem Syed, Former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Former Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah also graced the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Punjab Melo Murad Ali Shah Event All

Recent Stories

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

51 seconds ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

55 seconds ago
 Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

18 minutes ago
 Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

18 minutes ago
Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan' ..

Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan's economic indicators, increas ..

18 minutes ago
 Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as ..

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all in ..

38 minutes ago
 PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

37 minutes ago
 "AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arres ..

"AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arrested"

38 minutes ago
 PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, el ..

PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, election symbol case by Dec 22

38 minutes ago
 World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolut ..

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan