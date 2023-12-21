Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan cannot prosper until we can own our poets and culture

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan cannot prosper until we can own our poets and culture.

Addressing the maiden session of the 9th Ayaz Melo at Khana Badosh writer’s café of Sindh Museum Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he felt immense pleasure that the celebration of Ayaz Melo had entered into 9th consecutive year successfully. He felicitated the Management of Khana Badosh Writer’s café for organizing the colorful event.

Bilawal said that our country had suffered a lot of miseries but it was a big tragedy that we have destroyed our culture with our own hands and not given its due status which it deserves.

Bilawal stressed the need for preparing a comprehensive strategy so that our youth of Kashmir, Punjab, and other provinces could be familiar with our centuries-old civilization of Moen-jo Daro, rich culture and Shaikh Ayaz like the youth of Sindh were familiar with Allama Iqbal.

Bilawal mentioned that Pakistan needs to enter the age of renaissance as we step into the year 2024 to be together own all cultures, histories, and languages of the country’s different regions as our own like the people of Punjab owing poet Shaikh Ayaz as people of Sindh own Allama Iqbal.

Eminent writers Asghar Nadeem Syed, Former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Former Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah also graced the occasion.