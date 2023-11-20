For the country's survival and development, there is an urgent need to play an individual role.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Pakistan is passing through the most critical period in history where the state is facing internal and external challenges simultaneously.He said that Pakistan's diplomatic relations with all like-minded countries, including the United States are very important.The elements involved in the conspiracy to isolate the country on the diplomatic front will not be allowed to succeed in any case.

He said that the former ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaaf resorted to drama like cipher to sabotage Pakistan-US relations, which was a nefarious attempt to affect bilateral relations.After investigation, the entire nation rejected this conspiracy narrative.He said that for the country's survival and development, there is a dire need for each individual to play a role.

Good diplomatic relations with all like-minded countries, including the United States is the need of the hour.