LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan can neither bear the brunt of political instability nor afford politics of agitation, violence, protest and confrontation at this crucial juncture of time in the wake of Covid-19.

After meeting with traders delegations from different cities on Monday in connection with ongoing election campaign of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik told media that Pakistan need political stability which is prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with its multiple challenges.

Presidential candidate Khalid Tawab and candidate for Vice President from Punjab seat Almas Hyder and other UBG leaders were also present on the occasion.

Malik, who is also President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added that it is indeed important to increase exports for which a reduced cost of doing business is inevitable so that our products can remain competitive in the world markets.

He said, "Trade facilitation is the key to promote industries and we need to remove all the obstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation. Our Country has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," he added.

Khalid Tawab Presidential candidate for FPCCI was of the view that all the sectors including the industrial sector should discharge their national obligations and play their role in strengthening the economy while the government should introduce reforms and control the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.

He also urged the government to conduct market research to find out new destinations for the Pakistani products which are best in the world as far as quality and price is concerned. He said that Pakistani missions abroad should be duty bound to introduce Pakistani products to the foreign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistan entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum.

While Almas Hyder said that FPCCI always acts as a bridge between the government and the business community. It has always tried to ensure a business-friendly environment through sharing views with the government and by taking all the stakeholders onboard on all the economy related issues. He said UBG is strong enough to sweep the election with thumping majority on December 30 and continue its mission to protect the interests of the business community.