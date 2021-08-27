BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday categorically remarked that Pakistan could not dictate Afghan Taliban, but only advise them on formulation of an inclusive government in the land-locked country.

"Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan, earlier in his speech in Bajaur, had advised former President Ashraf Ghani to formulate a government based on consensus instead of holding elections. And now we have the same advice for the Taliban," he said in an interaction with the office bearers of Badin Press Club.

Flanked by Federal Minister for Inter provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Fawad said Taliban sat on negotiation table with the United States due to Pakistan's efforts, but unfortunately, former president Ashraf Ghani did not show any interest in negotiating with the Taliban.

For boosting trade from Peshawar to Mazar-e-Sharif and Tashkent through trains and to reach Central Asian States via Afghanistan through trucks, peace and stability in the neighboring country was crucial, he said while pointing out Pakistan's desire to link China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with the European Union.

Such steps, which would further boost economic activity in the region, could only become possible with stability in Afghanistan, he added.

About the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), he ruled out possibility of compromising on the journalists' rights and fake news. Other than that, the government would welcome any amendment in PMDA draft, he added.

He said the working journalists should have the right to enforce their job contracts through media tribunals.

An amount of Rs 700 million has been released to media groups in the last three and a half months, but it was very unfortunate that some media houses were still not issuing salaries to their workers.

The office bearers of Badin Press Club briefed the Information minister on Sindh government's injustice to the area's journalists. They also told him about the problems being faced by them.

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting listened to their problems carefully and assured them of resolving their issues on priority.

He said the Sindh government received a substantial share from the federation on the name of Badin and Ghotki's gas royalty, while the centre had also given an amount of Rs. 1900 billion to the province in previous years.

Around 59 percent of total taxes collected by the federation from across the country were transferred to the provinces, he said adding, people of Badin should raise voice for their rights (royalty).

Endorsing Fawad's stance, Minister for Interprovincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza said Badin, with an impressive political background, was still a backward region.

However, she lauded Badin's media for playing an active role in raising regional issues.

Fehmida Mirza regretted that the non-payment of salaries to workers was very unfortunate as the government had cleared the media houses' out standing payments.

The officials of Badin Press Club who called on the ministers included Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Shaukat Memon, Hameed Soomro,Dod Panhwar, Ashraf Memon, Swan Khaskheli, Malik Ilyas, Imran Abbas Khawaja, Ashfaq Memon, A Majeed, Khakoor Memon, Khalid Abbasi, Shafi Memon, Murtaza Memon and Noor Hassan Solangi.